EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.14% Higher at 4098.34 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 85.69 points or 2.14% today to 4098.34

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 25.00% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 3.48% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 38.54% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.48% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 17.72% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 545.70 points or 15.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

