Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 3985.71 -- Data Talk

02/21/2022 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 88.57 points or 2.17% today to 3985.71


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 158.00 points or 3.81% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 27.06% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 9.45% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 9.60% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 7.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.25% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 312.70 points or 7.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1256ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.33% 0.6357 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.09% 1.2017 Delayed Quote.0.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.692751 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
EURO STOXX 50 -2.17% 3985.71 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.09% 0.011838 Delayed Quote.0.30%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 0.883494 Delayed Quote.0.43%
Latest news "Markets"
12:57pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 3985.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.12% Lower at 3672.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:57pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.04% Lower at 6788.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:55pDAX Ends 2.07% Lower at 14731.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:54pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 7484.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:54pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.30% Lower at 454.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:17pFTSE 100 Closed Lower on Russia-Ukraine Crisis -2-
DJ
12:17pFTSE 100 Closed Lower on Russia-Ukraine Crisis
DJ
10:55aDry spell worries Ivory Coast cocoa farmers ahead of mid-crop
RE
09:53aWorld stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
4Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh
5Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

HOT NEWS