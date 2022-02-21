EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 3985.71 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 88.57 points or 2.17% today to 3985.71

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 158.00 points or 3.81% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 27.06% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 9.45% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 9.60% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 7.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.25% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 312.70 points or 7.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1256ET