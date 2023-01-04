Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.36% Higher at 3973.97 -- Data Talk

01/04/2023 | 12:33pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 91.68 points or 2.36% today to 3973.97


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 180.35 points or 4.75% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 27.28% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 9.52% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.19% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.06% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 180.35 points or 4.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1232ET

HOT NEWS