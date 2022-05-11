EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.62% Higher at 3647.87 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 93.07 points or 2.62% today to 3647.87

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 121.01 points or 3.43% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 33.24% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 17.12% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.07% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.95% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.07% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 650.54 points or 15.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1243ET