Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.62% Higher at 3647.87 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 93.07 points or 2.62% today to 3647.87


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 121.01 points or 3.43% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 33.24% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 17.12% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.07% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.95% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.07% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 650.54 points or 15.13%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1243ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:18pPfizer's $11.6 billion Biohaven buy could spark more biotech deals
RE
01:12pMeta withdraws Ukraine war content policy guidance request
RE
12:44pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.62% Higher at 3647.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.54% Higher at 3562.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.50% Higher at 6269.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pDAX Ends 2.17% Higher at 13828.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.44% Higher at 7347.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.74% Higher at 427.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pS&P 500, Dow up after inflation data, Nasdaq falls on rate hike worries
RE
12:32pCorn, soy, wheat rise on supply concerns before U.S. crop report
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
3Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS