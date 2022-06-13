EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.69% Lower at 3502.50 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 96.70 points or 2.69% today to 3502.50

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 335.92 points or 8.75% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 35.90% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Off 20.42% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 15.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.26% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 795.91 points or 18.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1238ET