EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.96% Lower at 3427.91 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 104.41 points or 2.96% today to 3427.91

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 37.27% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Off 22.12% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 17.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.95% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 870.50 points or 20.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

