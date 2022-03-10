Log in
News: Latest News
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 3.04% Lower at 3651.39 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 12:35pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 114.63 points or 3.04% today to 3651.39


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 17 of the past 21 trading days

--Off 33.18% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 17.04% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.17% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 5.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.87% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.17% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 647.02 points or 15.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1234ET

