The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 132.99 points or 3.14% today to 4096.54

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 191.91 points or 4.47% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 25.03% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 5.04% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 24.93% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.04% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.24% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 302.92 points or 7.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1347ET