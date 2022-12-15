EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 3.51% Lower at 3835.70 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 139.56 points or 3.51% today to 3835.70

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 151.13 points or 3.79% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 29.81% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 12.67% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.98% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.67% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.98% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 462.71 points or 10.76%

