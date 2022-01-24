Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 4.14% Lower at 4054.36 -- Data Talk

01/24/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 175.20 points or 4.14% today to 4054.36


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 245.25 points or 5.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Friday, March 13, 2020

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, May 4, 2020

--Off 25.80% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Off 7.89% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 16.46% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 14.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.69% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 244.05 points or 5.68%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-22 1237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.00% 0.62714 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.64% 1.18748 Delayed Quote.0.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.83% 0.696025 Delayed Quote.0.62%
EURO STOXX 50 -4.14% 4054.36 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.17% 0.011827 Delayed Quote.0.48%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.12% 0.882916 Delayed Quote.0.23%
Latest news "Markets"
12:44pNasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction
RE
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 3.97% Lower at 6787.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 3.81% Lower at 456.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 4.14% Lower at 4054.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:18pToronto Stocks Continue Decline; Enerflex Falls on $1.5 Billion Merger with Exterran
DJ
12:00pFTSE 100 Finishes in the Red as Investors Await Fed Meeting
DJ
10:39aNasdaq dives 3%, S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction
RE
10:02aTSX hits three-month low as equity rout intensifies
RE
10:01aTSX hits three-month low as equity rout intensifies
RE
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : European Markets ETFs investors spooked by latest PMI Data
TI
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Str..
2Nasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction
3Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
4JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
5Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

HOT NEWS