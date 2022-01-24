EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 4.14% Lower at 4054.36 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 175.20 points or 4.14% today to 4054.36

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 245.25 points or 5.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Friday, March 13, 2020

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, May 4, 2020

--Off 25.80% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Off 7.89% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 16.46% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 14.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.69% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 244.05 points or 5.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

