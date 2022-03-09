EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 7.44% Higher at 3766.02 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 260.73 points or 7.44% today to 3766.02

--Largest one day point gain since Monday, Oct. 13, 2008

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 31.08% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Off 14.44% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 7.44% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 1.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.26% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.44% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 532.39 points or 12.39%

