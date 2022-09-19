EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 3499.49 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 0.92 point or 0.03% today to 3499.49

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 147.02 points or 4.03% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 35.96% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Off 20.49% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.16% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 13.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.32% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.16% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 798.92 points or 18.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1247ET