EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 3706.62 -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 1.48 points or 0.04% today to 3706.62


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 32.17% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 15.79% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.32% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.61% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 591.79 points or 13.77%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.68453 Delayed Quote.6.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.36% 1.19554 Delayed Quote.0.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.67% 0.759284 Delayed Quote.9.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.06% 0.012334 Delayed Quote.4.52%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.57% 0.973748 Delayed Quote.11.20%
HOT NEWS