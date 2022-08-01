EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 3706.62 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 1.48 points or 0.04% today to 3706.62

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 32.17% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 15.79% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.32% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.61% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 591.79 points or 13.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1240ET