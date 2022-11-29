Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 3934.44 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 1.07 points or 0.03% today to 3934.44


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 27.97 points or 0.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 28.00% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 10.42% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.99% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.42% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.99% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 363.97 points or 8.47%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.61% 0.6467 Delayed Quote.1.35%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.08% 1.15707 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.67% 0.71187 Delayed Quote.3.31%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.03% 3934.44 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.07% 0.011847 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.11% 0.967923 Delayed Quote.9.67%
Latest news
01:45pIraq has plans to raise oil exports in h2 of 2023 by 250,000 bpd…
RE
01:43pMarijuana Co Of America, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:41pIndia's NDTV says Prannoy, Radhika Roy resigned as directors of promoter group
RE
01:39pBecome A “knight Of Ai” By Joining Rackspace Technology At Aws Re : Invent
GL
01:38pTHUNDER ENERGIES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:33pTwitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy
RE
01:33pIMF's Georgieva, WTO leader: Don't 'pull the plug' on global trade
RE
01:31pEmyria delighted to be accepted into prestigious US pain initiative
AQ
01:31pEmyria delighted to be accepted into prestigious US pain initiative
EQ
01:30pMCF Energy (currently Pinedale Energy) to Acquire Large-Scale Austrian and German Hydrocarbon Assets; Focused on Delivering Domestic Natural Gas for Europe's Energy Security
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
2Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..

HOT NEWS