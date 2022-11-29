EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 3934.44 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 1.07 points or 0.03% today to 3934.44

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 27.97 points or 0.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 28.00% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 10.42% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.99% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.42% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.99% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 363.97 points or 8.47%

