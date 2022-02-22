EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 3985.47 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 0.24 point or 0.01% today to 3985.47

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 158.24 points or 3.82% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 27.07% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 9.45% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 9.60% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 8.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.26% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 312.94 points or 7.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

