EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 3985.47 -- Data Talk

02/22/2022 | 12:38pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 0.24 point or 0.01% today to 3985.47


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 158.24 points or 3.82% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 27.07% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 9.45% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 9.60% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 8.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.26% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 312.94 points or 7.28%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.28% 0.637 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.23% 1.1991 Delayed Quote.0.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.15% 0.692214 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.01% 3985.47 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.50% 0.011805 Delayed Quote.0.30%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.22% 0.882363 Delayed Quote.0.47%
Latest news "Markets"
12:41pLarge Danish pension fund sells all Russian state holdings
RE
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 3985.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 3667.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends Flat at 6787.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pU.S. banks do not expect major financial impact, risk contagion from Russia sanctions - sources
RE
12:36pDAX Ends 0.26% Lower at 14693.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 7494.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 455.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:29pUkraine tensions, Home Depot drag Wall Street lower
RE
12:19pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends up on Smith+Nephew results; Russia-Ukraine crisis weighs on midcap
RE
MOST READ NEWS

1Russia, Ukraine war fears send oil soaring, shake stocks
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
4Volkswagen and top investor steer towards Porsche IPO
5Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030

