EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4178.08 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 1.66 points or 0.04% today to 4178.08

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 53.37 points or 1.29% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Off 23.54% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.22% from its 52-week high of 4229.70 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 41.24% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.22% from its 2021 closing high of 4229.70 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 20.01% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 625.44 points or 17.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

