The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 0.74 point or 0.02% today to 4334.03

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 35.67 points or 0.83% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 20.69% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 32.17% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 13.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.39% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 540.41 points or 14.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

