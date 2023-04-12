The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 0.74 point or 0.02% today to 4334.03
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 35.67 points or 0.83% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023
--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days
--Off 20.69% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 32.17% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 13.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 12.39% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 0.44%
--Year-to-date it is up 540.41 points or 14.25%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
