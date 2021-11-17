EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4400.81 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 0.68 point or 0.02% today to 4400.81
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
--Snaps a five trading day winning streak
--Off 19.46% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.02% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 27.61% from its 52-week low of 3448.68 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
--Rose 26.38% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.02% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 26.41% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.53%
--Year-to-date it is up 848.17 points or 23.87%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
