EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4400.81 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 0.68 point or 0.02% today to 4400.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 19.46% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.02% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 27.61% from its 52-week low of 3448.68 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 26.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.02% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 26.41% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 848.17 points or 23.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

