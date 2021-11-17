Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4400.81 -- Data Talk

11/17/2021 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 0.68 point or 0.02% today to 4400.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 19.46% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.02% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 27.61% from its 52-week low of 3448.68 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 26.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.02% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 26.41% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 848.17 points or 23.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 1236ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:37pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 declines as soaring inflation boosts rate-hike bets
RE
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.22% Higher at 3808.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 7156.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pDAX Ends Flat at 16251.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 7291.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 489.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4400.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:21pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Experian, Roche, Activision, Amazon...
AX
12:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty; Visa weighs on Dow
RE
12:16pToronto Stocks Down; Fairfax Financial Shares Jump on Buyback, Subsidiary Interest Sale
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
2ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..
3Play Magnus Group (PMG) – Q3 2021: Continued Strong Growth in Q3 ..
4Analysis-Will gasoline prices drop in 2022? It depends on OPEC and U.S...
5Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes

HOT NEWS