EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Month 0.62% Higher at 4089.30 -- Data Talk

07/30/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 25.00 points or 0.62% this month to 4089.30

--Largest one month point gain since May 2021

--Up for six consecutive months

--Up 607.86 points or 17.46% over the last six months

--Largest six month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 2013 when the market rose for eight straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is down 19.80 points or 0.48%

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 27.47 points or 0.67%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 25.17% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.66% from its 52-week high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 38.24% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.66% from its 2021 closing high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 17.46% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 536.66 points or 15.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1253ET

HOT NEWS