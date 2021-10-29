EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Month 5.00% Higher at 4250.56 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 202.48 points or 5.00% this month to 4250.56
--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since March 2021
--Up 10 of the past 12 months
--This week it is up 61.75 points or 1.47%
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 215.26 points or 5.33% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 16.69 points or 0.39%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 29.68 points or 0.70% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 22.21% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2008
--Up 43.69% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 43.69% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 22.09% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 697.92 points or 19.65%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
