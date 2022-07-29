Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Month 7.33% Higher at 3708.10 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 253.24 points or 7.33% this month to 3708.10


--Largest one month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Snaps a six month losing streak

--This week it is up 111.61 points or 3.10%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 230.90 points or 6.64% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 55.90 points or 1.53%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 132.74 points or 3.71% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 32.14% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 15.75% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.37% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.57% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.37% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 590.31 points or 13.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.31% 0.68417 Delayed Quote.7.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.19324 Delayed Quote.0.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.765685 Delayed Quote.9.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.38% 0.012361 Delayed Quote.4.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.03% 0.980671 Delayed Quote.11.41%
