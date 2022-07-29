EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Month 7.33% Higher at 3708.10 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 253.24 points or 7.33% this month to 3708.10

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Snaps a six month losing streak

--This week it is up 111.61 points or 3.10%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 230.90 points or 6.64% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 55.90 points or 1.53%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 132.74 points or 3.71% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 32.14% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 15.75% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.37% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.57% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.37% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 590.31 points or 13.73%

