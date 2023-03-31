The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 521.43 points or 13.74% this quarter to 4315.05

--Largest one quarter point gain since the 1st Qtr 2015

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 996.85 points or 30.04% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point gain since the 1st Qtr 2000

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2009

--This month it is up 76.67 points or 1.81%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 521.43 points or 13.74% over the last three months

--Largest three month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up five of the past six months

--This week it is up 184.43 points or 4.46%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 250.06 points or 6.15% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Today it is up 29.63 points or 0.69%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 184.43 points or 4.46% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Largest five day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 21.03% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 31.59% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 10.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 11.90% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 521.43 points or 13.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

