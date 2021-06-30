Log in
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Quarter 3.70% Higher at 4064.30 -- Data Talk

06/30/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 145.09 points or 3.70% this quarter to 4064.30

--Up for three consecutive quarters

--Up 870.69 points or 27.26% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter point gain since the 4th Qtr 2009

--Largest three quarter percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Up 10 of the past 13 quarters

--This month it is up 24.84 points or 0.62%

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 582.86 points or 16.74% over the last five months

--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 2013 when the market rose for eight straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--Today it is down 43.21 points or 1.05%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 25.62% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Off 2.26% from its 52-week high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 37.39% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.26% from its 2021 closing high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 16.74% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 511.66 points or 14.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1250ET

