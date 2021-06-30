EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Quarter 3.70% Higher at 4064.30 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 145.09 points or 3.70% this quarter to 4064.30
--Up for three consecutive quarters
--Up 870.69 points or 27.26% over the last three quarters
--Largest three quarter point gain since the 4th Qtr 2009
--Largest three quarter percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020
--Up 10 of the past 13 quarters
--This month it is up 24.84 points or 0.62%
--Up for five consecutive months
--Up 582.86 points or 16.74% over the last five months
--Largest five month point and percentage gain since March 2021
--Longest winning streak since Jan. 2013 when the market rose for eight straight months
--Up seven of the past eight months
--Today it is down 43.21 points or 1.05%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 23, 2021
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 25.62% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 31, 2021
--Off 2.26% from its 52-week high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Up 37.39% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 25.89% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.26% from its 2021 closing high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Up 16.74% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 511.66 points or 14.40%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-30-21 1250ET