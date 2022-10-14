Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.19% Higher at 3381.73 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 6.27 points or 0.19% this week to 3381.73


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 63.53 points or 1.91% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Today it is up 19.33 points or 0.57%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 50.20 points or 1.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 38.11% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 23.17% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 3.13% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 19.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.01% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.13% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 916.68 points or 21.33%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.87% 0.63891 Delayed Quote.1.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.57% 1.14999 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.38% 0.74112 Delayed Quote.7.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.26% 0.012478 Delayed Quote.6.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.36% 1.027327 Delayed Quote.17.15%
Latest news
12:44pDsm : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
12:43pWall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
RE
12:43pAviva : Perth office to go off-grid following turbine approval
PU
12:43pMcdonald : 2022 Q4 Dividends Release (PDF – 9
PU
12:43pBrown & Brown : Cyber Market Update Q3 2022
PU
12:41pBrothers admit to murdering Maltese anti-corruption journalist
RE
12:41pProsus N.v. : Disposal of Avito Group
BU
12:39pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.19% Higher at 3381.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.33% Lower at 3367.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.11% Higher at 5931.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
4Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS