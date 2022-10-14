EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.19% Higher at 3381.73 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 6.27 points or 0.19% this week to 3381.73

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 63.53 points or 1.91% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Today it is up 19.33 points or 0.57%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 50.20 points or 1.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 38.11% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 23.17% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 3.13% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 19.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.01% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.13% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 916.68 points or 21.33%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1238ET