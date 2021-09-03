Log in
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.26% Higher at 4201.98 -- Data Talk

09/03/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 11.00 points or 0.26% this week to 4201.98

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 54.48 points or 1.31% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 13, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 30.12 points or 0.71%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 23.10% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 4232.10 hit Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Up 42.04% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2021 closing high of 4232.10 hit Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Up 20.70% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 649.34 points or 18.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1253ET

