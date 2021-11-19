EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.32% Lower at 4356.47 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 13.86 points or 0.32% this week to 4356.47

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021

--Snaps a six week winning streak

--Today it is down 27.23 points or 0.62%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 45.02 points or 1.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 20.28% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Off 1.02% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 26.32% from its 52-week low of 3448.68 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 25.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.02% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 25.13% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 803.83 points or 22.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1239ET