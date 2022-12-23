EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.34% Higher at 3817.01 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 12.99 points or 0.34% this week to 3817.01

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is down 6.28 points or 0.16%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 55.14 points or 1.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 30.15% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 13.09% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.41% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.09% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.41% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 481.40 points or 11.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1243ET