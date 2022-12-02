Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.39% Higher at 3977.90 -- Data Talk

12/02/2022 | 12:39pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 15.49 points or 0.39% this week to 3977.90


--Up for nine consecutive weeks

--Up 659.70 points or 19.88% over the last nine weeks

--Largest nine week point gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Largest nine week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 31, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 3, 2017 when the market rose for 10 straight weeks

--Today it is down 6.60 points or 0.17%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 27.20% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 9.43% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.31% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.43% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.31% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 320.51 points or 7.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1238ET

