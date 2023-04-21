The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 17.84 points or 0.41% this week to 4408.59

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 99.14 points or 2.30% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 6, 2023

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 23.73 points or 0.54%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 19.32% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2007

--Up 34.45% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 14.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.33% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 614.97 points or 16.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1242ET