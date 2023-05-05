The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 18.88 points or 0.43% this week to 4340.43

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 68.16 points or 1.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 53.40 points or 1.25%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 20.57% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.55% from its 52-week high of 4408.59 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 32.37% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 19.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.55% from its 2023 closing high of 4408.59 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 12.56% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 546.81 points or 14.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1242ET