EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.47% Higher at 3725.39 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 17.29 points or 0.47% this week to 3725.39


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 248.19 points or 7.14% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 29.21 points or 0.78%

--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 31.82% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 15.36% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.88% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.18% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.88% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 573.02 points or 13.33%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1252ET

