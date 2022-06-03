EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.66% Lower at 3783.66 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 25.20 points or 0.66% this week to 3783.66

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 11.47 points or 0.30%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 30.76% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 14.04% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 7.94% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 7.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.85% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.94% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 514.75 points or 11.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1236ET