EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.72% Higher at 3570.04 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 25.66 points or 0.72% this week to 3570.04


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 57.66 points or 1.64%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 80.03 points or 2.29% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point gain since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Largest four day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 34.67% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 18.89% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.26% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.72% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.26% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 728.37 points or 16.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1240ET

HOT NEWS