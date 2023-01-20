Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.74% Lower at 4119.90 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 12:56pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 30.90 points or 0.74% this week to 4119.90


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 25.62 points or 0.63%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 24.61% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 2.59% from its 52-week high of 4229.56 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Up 25.64% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.30% from its 2023 closing high of 4174.34 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 6.84% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 326.28 points or 8.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1255ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.57% 0.64124 Delayed Quote.1.01%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.14% 1.14207 Delayed Quote.1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.32% 0.687862 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO STOXX 50 0.63% 4119.9 Delayed Quote.7.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.32% 0.011395 Delayed Quote.0.86%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.922943 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
HOT NEWS