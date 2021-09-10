EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.75% Lower at 4170.35 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 31.63 points or 0.75% this week to 4170.35

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 6.76 points or 0.16%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 75.78 points or 1.78% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 23.68% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 1.78% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 40.98% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.78% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 19.79% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 617.71 points or 17.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1239ET