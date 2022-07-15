Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.84% Lower at 3477.20 -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 29.35 points or 0.84% this week to 3477.20


--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 80.59 points or 2.37%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 36.37% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 21.00% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 3.49% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 13.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.83% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.49% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 821.21 points or 19.10%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1245ET

