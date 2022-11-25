Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.96% Higher at 3962.41 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 12:40pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 37.57 points or 0.96% this week to 3962.41


--Up for eight consecutive weeks

--Up 644.21 points or 19.41% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week point gain since the week ending Nov. 16, 2001

--Largest eight week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 24, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Today it is up 0.42 point or 0.01%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 53.13 points or 1.36% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 27.49% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.78% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 20.84% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.78% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 20.84% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 336.00 points or 7.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1239ET

HOT NEWS