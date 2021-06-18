EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.05% Lower at 4083.37 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 43.33 points or 1.05% this week to 4083.37

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down 74.77 points or 1.80%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 25.27% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 1.80% from its 52-week high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 38.04% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.80% from its 2021 closing high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 17.29% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 530.73 points or 14.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

