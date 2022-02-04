Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.22% Lower at 4086.58 -- Data Talk

02/04/2022 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 50.33 points or 1.22% this week to 4086.58


--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 219.25 points or 5.09% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 20, 2020 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is down 54.44 points or 1.31%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 137.87 points or 3.26% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Off 25.21% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Off 7.15% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 12.38% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 11.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.96% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.79% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 211.83 points or 4.93%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1244ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.20% 0.61695 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.65% 1.18136 Delayed Quote.0.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.83% 0.684083 Delayed Quote.0.19%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.31% 4086.58 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.11% 0.011696 Delayed Quote.0.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.18% 0.873057 Delayed Quote.0.62%
Latest news "Markets"
12:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Olympics-Beijing Games burst into life under shadow of COVID and conflict
RE
12:45pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.22% Lower at 4086.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 0.99% Lower at 3694.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.21% Lower at 6951.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pDAX Ends the Week 1.43% Lower at 15099.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.67% Higher at 7516.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.73% Lower at 462.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:31pNasdaq gains as Amazon earnings stall tech rout
RE
12:20pToronto Stocks Rise Despite Weak Job Numbers; Open Text Falls After 2Q Results
DJ
12:05pFTSE 100 Closes Down, But Energy Sector Backs Stronger Performance
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, Walmart...
3Analysis-Despite client shift to 'multicloud', Amazon notches up sunny ..
4The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
5Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

HOT NEWS