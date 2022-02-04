EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.22% Lower at 4086.58 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 50.33 points or 1.22% this week to 4086.58
--Down for four consecutive weeks
--Down 219.25 points or 5.09% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021
--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 20, 2020 when the market fell for five straight weeks
--Today it is down 54.44 points or 1.31%
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 137.87 points or 3.26% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
--Off 25.21% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
--Off 7.15% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 12.38% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Rose 11.78% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.96% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 0.79% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 211.83 points or 4.93%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-04-22 1244ET