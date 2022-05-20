EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.25% Lower at 3657.03 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 46.39 points or 1.25% this week to 3657.03

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 16.48 points or 0.45%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 33.08% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 16.91% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.33% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 9.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.74% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.33% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.83%

--Year-to-date it is down 641.38 points or 14.92%

