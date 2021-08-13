EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.32% Higher at 4229.70 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 55.16 points or 1.32% this week to 4229.70

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 140.40 points or 3.43% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 19, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 3.37 points or 0.08%

--Up for 10 consecutive trading days

--Up 140.40 points or 3.43% over the last 10 trading days

--Largest 10 day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 22.60% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 14, 2008

--Up 42.98% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 27.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.49% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 677.06 points or 19.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

