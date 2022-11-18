EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 3924.84 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 56.34 points or 1.46% this week to 3924.84

--Up for seven consecutive weeks

--Up 606.64 points or 18.28% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week point gain since the week ending Nov. 9, 2001

--Largest seven week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending April 16, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 46.42 points or 1.20%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 28.17% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 10.64% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.69% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.64% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 19.69% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 373.57 points or 8.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

