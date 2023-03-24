The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 65.63 points or 1.61% this week to 4130.62

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 76.52 points or 1.82%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 24.41% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 4.25% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 25.97% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.25% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.12% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 337.00 points or 8.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1338ET