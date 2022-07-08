EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.69% Higher at 3506.55 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 58.24 points or 1.69% this week to 3506.55.

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 18.05 points or 0.52%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 146.72 points or 4.37% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 35.83% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 20.33% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.37% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 13.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.16% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 4.37% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 791.86 points or 18.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

