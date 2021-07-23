EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 4109.10 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 73.33 points or 1.82% this week to 4109.10

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2021

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 50.05 points or 1.23%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 180.57 points or 4.60% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Thursday, March 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, July 14, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Off 24.80% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Off 1.18% from its 52-week high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 38.90% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.18% from its 2021 closing high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 18.03% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 556.46 points or 15.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1237ET