Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.83% Higher at 4274.92 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 76.98 points or 1.83% this week to 4274.92


--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 22.32 points or 0.52%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 21.77% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 30.37% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.52% from its 2023 closing high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 10.86% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.68%

--Year-to-date it is up 481.30 points or 12.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.08% 0.64272 Delayed Quote.1.49%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.30% 1.12554 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.23% 0.694416 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.52% 4274.92 Delayed Quote.13.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011324 Delayed Quote.0.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.22% 0.935541 Delayed Quote.0.10%
Latest news
12:47pExclusive-U.S. sanctions authority asks Raiffeisen about business related to Russia
RE
12:46pDigital360's revenues and Ebitda grow at double-digit rates in 2022
AN
12:46pPt Astra Graphia Tbk : Astragraphia Inaugurates Link & Match Assistance for SMK Muhamadiyah 1 Kepanjen
PU
12:46pKorean Air, Asiana deal may hurt competition, EU says as opens probe
RE
12:46pKBC to Book EUR149 Million Charge From Czech Subsidiary Legal Dispute
DJ
12:46pThe NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Announces Closing of $7 Million Initial Public Offering
GL
12:46pThe NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Announces Closing of $7 Million Initial Public Offering
GL
12:45pNASA, Boeing target April for manned Starliner test flight
AQ
12:42pFactbox-Who are the Pakistan Taliban?
RE
12:40pBanco Desio concludes purchase of two business units from BPER Banca
AN
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3Gaztransport & Technigaz : 2022 full year results - Investor presentati..
4TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5Analysis-European firms strike high-stakes bond deals as interest rates..

HOT NEWS