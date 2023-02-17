EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.83% Higher at 4274.92 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 76.98 points or 1.83% this week to 4274.92

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 22.32 points or 0.52%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 21.77% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 30.37% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.52% from its 2023 closing high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 10.86% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.68%

--Year-to-date it is up 481.30 points or 12.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1237ET