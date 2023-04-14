The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 81.30 points or 1.89% this week to 4390.75

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 27.51 points or 0.63%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 92.39 points or 2.15% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, March 31, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 15 of the past 18 trading days

--Off 19.65% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 33.90% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 14.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.87% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 597.13 points or 15.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1252ET