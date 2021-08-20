EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.94% Lower at 4147.50 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 82.20 points or 1.94% this week to 4147.50

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 22.79 points or 0.55%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 24.10% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.94% from its 52-week high of 4229.70 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 40.20% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 27.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.94% from its 2021 closing high of 4229.70 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 19.13% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 594.86 points or 16.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1248ET