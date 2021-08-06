EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.08% Higher at 4174.54 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 85.24 points or 2.08% this week to 4174.54

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 13.46 points or 0.32%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 85.24 points or 2.08% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 17, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 23.61% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 14, 2008

--Up 41.12% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.91% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 621.90 points or 17.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1237ET