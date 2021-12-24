EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.25% Higher at 4255.01 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 93.66 points or 2.25% this week to 4255.01

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 10.85 points or 0.25%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 22.13% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 3.33% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 22.22% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.33% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 22.22% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 702.37 points or 19.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

